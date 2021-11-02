Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 November 2021

Check Lok Sabha bypoll results 2021

The Lok Sabha by-elections were held for the 3 Parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies on October 30. The by-elections took place because of the death of the sitting members in all the three Lok Sabha Constituencies. Check the results of the polls, also go through the list of winning candidates and parties.

Starlink to start broadband services in India

SpaceX, owned by the world’s richest person Elon Musk has set up its wholly-owned subsidiary in India in order to start local broadband operations. Starlink, the satellite broadband arm of SpaceX, aims to start the broadband services in India from December 2022, with 2 lakh active terminals subject to permission from the Indian Government.

Yuvraj Singh hints at coming back

The star allrounder of India Yuvraj Singh might make a comeback to cricket in February 2022. The batsman had announced his international retirement from cricket in June 2019. Yuvraj Singh is known as one of the biggest match-winners that India has ever seen. He became the first cricketer in the world to hit six consecutive sixes in T20 cricket during the inaugural T20 World Cup.

PM Modi attends COP26

Prime Minister Modi addressed the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. He highlighted that adaptation has not gained much importance in the global climate debate as much as mitigation of climate crisis. During India’s national statement at COP26, he also announced that India will achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070.

SIA constituted in Jammu & Kashmir

J & K administration has ordered the setting up of a specialized agency- Special Investigation Agency (SIA). It will be set up for the investigation and prosecution of offenses of terrorism, including UAPA and those under the Explosive Substances Act and other crimes related. SIA will be a nodal agency and will coordinate with NIA and other central agencies.