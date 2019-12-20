Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 December 2019

Forbes List 2019: Virat Kohli tops celebrity 100 List, Alia Bhatt surpasses Deepika Padukone

Virat Kohli topped the Forbes top-100 Indian celebrities list for the year 2019, toppling Salman Khan. Akshay Kumar also moved up to the second position and Salman Khan was pushed to the third position. Besides them, Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni made up the top 5 in the esteemed list.

Portugal announces Gandhi Citizenship Education Prize

Portugal has announced the Gandhi Citizenship Education Award to help carry on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The Gandhi Citizenship Award will be dedicated to social welfare, as the cause was very dear to Mahatma Gandhi, who had always propagated the message of peace and tolerance.

Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian bowler to take two ODI hat-tricks

Kuldeep Yadav has become the first Indian bowler to pick up two ODI hat-tricks and sixth overall. The other bowlers to achieve the feat include Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 – All You Need To Know

The Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 concluded on December 20, 2019 after the end of the fifth and final phase of polling. The polling was conducted in the state in five phases for 81 constituencies. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das has been pitted against the alliance of Congress, JMM and the RJD. Get more details here.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls Predict Hung Assembly in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand exit polls are out- IANS-CVoter predicts a hung assembly in Jharkhand. While the BJP has been predicted to get between 28 to 36 seats, the Congress– JMM – RJD alliance has been predicted to get around 31 to 39 seats. The pollster has predicted AJSU to play the King-Maker.