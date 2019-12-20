Jharkhand Election Result 2019 – All You Need To Know: Get Updates about Exit Polls, Trends, Top Predictions

Jharkhand Election Result 2019: Jharkhand exit poll results 2019 will be published today after the conclusion of the fifth and final phase of polling. The voting was conducted on December 20 in 16 constituencies of Jharkhand under the fifth phase.

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 were conducted in five phases for a total of 81 constituencies. The first phase of polling saw voting across 13 constituencies, the second phase included 20 constituencies, the third phase included 17 constituencies and the fourth phase saw polling being held in 15 constituencies.

The prominent candidates in the assembly elections include incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is battling anti-incumbency and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The first phase of polling in Jharkhand saw around 62.87 voter turnout, while the second phase saw 64 percent voter turnout and the third and the fourth phase saw 62 percent voter turnout each.

Jharkhand exit poll 2019

The Jharkhand exit polls will be announced after the conclusion of voting in the final phase of polling. As per the notification of the Election Commission, the ban on the publishing of exit polls will be lifted after 5.30 pm.

The Election Commission in the exercise of its powers under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 prohibited the publishing of the exit poll result by any means including print, electronic media or any other manner between 7 am on November 30, 2019 and 5.30 pm on December 20, 2019.

Difference between Exit Polls and Opinion Polls:

What are exit polls?

An exit poll is a poll of voters, which is taken after the voter has cast his/ her vote. The poll predicts the final election result based on the response received from the voters. The exit poll is, however, dependent on the honesty of the voter and has been proven wrong in a few previous instances. The poll is conducted by many independent organizations such as Axis My India, C-voter and Jan Ki Baat.

What is an opinion poll?

The opinion poll is taken before the voter casts his or her vote and asks who the voter is planning to vote. The opinion poll assesses the public opinion and forecasts the results of the polls. When compared, exit polls are more accurate than the opinion polls.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Background

Jharkhand went to polls on November 30, 2019, when the first phase of polling was held. The 2019 Jharkhand elections are very significant for the incumbent CM Raghubar Das from the BJP, who is battling an anti-incumbency wave due to large-scale unemployment and rural distress.

The main opposition is a tripartite alliance between the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The alliance seeks to overthrow the incumbent BJP government.

In the 2014 state assembly elections, the BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government in the state in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students’ Union and six MLAs from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM). On the other hand, the Congress, which had contested in 62 out of the total 81 seats, won just 6 seats.

The term of the Jharkhand assembly is scheduled to end on January 5, 2020. The state assembly has a total of 81 constituencies. The Election Commission had identified 19 districts out of the total 90 as majorly Maoist-affected areas. Overall, 67 assembly constituencies are majorly affected by left-wing extremism.