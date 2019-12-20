Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls Predict Hung Assembly in Jharkhand as per initial trends

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The fifth phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 concluded at 5 pm on December 20, 2019. The polling had begun at 7 am for 16 constituencies across the state.

According to official Election Commission data, about 68.99 percent polling was recorded till 5 pm. The Jharkhand assembly elections were conducted in five phases for the total 81 seats due to the large Maoist presence in majority of the constituencies.

Live Update @ 7:30: Jharkhand Exit Poll 2019 – Final Tally (IANS-CVoter)

The final tally for Jharkhand Exit Poll 2019 as per IANS-CVoter is as follows:

Party Predicted Seats BJP+ / NDA 28 to 36 seats JMM+Cong+RJD 31 to 39 seats AJSU 3 to 7 seats JVM 1 to 4 seats

Live Update @ 7:20 PM: AJSU to play King-Maker

Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU, which was earlier part of the out-going NDA government decided to move away from the saffron party due to differences over seat sharing. However, with the BJP falling short of majority, Sudesh Mahto may turn out to be the King Maker in the tribal state. IANS-CVoter has predicted AJSU to win 3 - 7 to seats in the state.

Live Update @ 7:20 PM: Prediction for AJSU and JVM

As per the initial numbers from IANS-CVoter, smaller parties may end up playing king-maker in the tribal state. As per the exit poll predictions, AJSU is likely to get 3 to 7 seats while Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) led by Babulal Marandi is likely to secure 1 to 4 seats.

Live Update @ 7:15 PM: BJP to fall short of majority

The ruling BJP is likely to fall short of a majority in Jharkhand as per the IANS-CVoter. IANS-CVoter Exit Poll predicts that the saffron party will secure 28 to 36 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly. It would be interesting to see if Jharkhand will see a replay of Haryana Assembly Results or will JMM-Cong-RJD play spoilsport? Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Update @ 7:10 PM: JMM-Cong- RJD to get 31 to 39 seats

IANS-CVoter predicts Jharkhand Headed for a HUNG Assembly. Initial numbers shared by the pollster predicts 31 to 39 seats for JMM-Cong-RDJ Alliance of the total 81 seats in the state assembly. Stay tuned for BJP numbers.

Live Update @ 7:05 PM: Meanwhile, Axis My India Jharkhand Exit Polls Results 2019 numbers will start following in soon. As per the latest update, Axis My India conducted face-to-face interviews with 12,489 voters, which comprised of 76 per cent men and 24 per cent women. Axis My India Exit Poll has been compiled based on the representative sampling methodology across demography and geography of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Live Update @ 6:55 PM: First numbers coming in for Jharkhand Exit Poll 2019 from IANS-CVoter. The exit poll predicts a hung assembly in Jharkhand with no clear majority for either BJP or Congress– JMM – RJD alliance. Detailed numbers to follow soon.

Live update @ 6: 45 PM: The exit poll numbers are expected to be released soon.

Live update @ 6:25 PM: The exit polls will be released shortly. The Election Commission had prohibited the release of exit polls between 7 am on November 30 and 5.30 pm on December 20, 2019. The exit polls are being conducted by independent pollsters such as Axis My India, C-voter and Jan Ki Baat.

Live update @ 6:20 PM: The polling in Jharkhand ended at 3 pm in 5 constituencies- Litipara, Barhait, Sikaripara, Maheshpur and Borio and for the remaining, it ended at 5 pm.

Live update @ 6:15 PM: A total of 237 candidates are in the fray in Jharkhand Elections 2019 including 208 male candidates and 29 female candidates. Jarmundi constituency has the maximum number of candidates (26) and Poreyahat has the minimum number of candidates (8).

Live update @ 6:10 PM: Jharkhand Electorate- There are a total of 40,05, 287 electoral voters in Jharkhand including 20, 29,921 male voters and 19,55,336 female voters. The largest constituency is Pakaur with 3,20,032 voters while Litipara is the smallest constituency with 1,99,789 voters.

Voter turnout till 3 pm was 62.77 percent.

Live update @ 6:05 PM: Jharkhand phase-wise polling:

First Phase: 13

Second Phase: 20

Third Phase: 17

Fourth Phase: 15

Fifth Phase: 16

Live update @ 6:00 PM: Welcome to our live blog for Jharkhand assembly elections 2019. The polling process for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 ended at 5 pm on December 20, 2019. The voting was held in five phases for the total 81 constituencies. For more details on Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019- Check out our detailed page- Jharkhand Election Result 2019 – All You Need To Know.