Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 May 2020

Kalapani-Lipulekh Dispute between India and Nepal: Why it was in News

Kalapani-Lipulekh Dispute came to the forefront after Nepal Cabinet approved its new political map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura areas as its territories. The move has raised tensions between India and Nepal. Kalapani is one of the main reasons behind Indo-Nepal border controversy, along with Lipulekh pass. Know the reasons here.

Aviation Ministry gives go ahead to domestic flights operations from May 25

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that the airlines can resume the operations of domestic flights from May 25, 2020 onwards. The Ministry will soon release the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard soon for passenger movement. The domestic as well international flights have been suspended since March 25, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

NABARD issues Rs. 20,500 crore to RRBs & co-operative banks

The NABARD, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, has issued funds amounting Rs. 20,500 crore for the RRBs (regional rural banks) and co-operative banks for helping the farmers. The funding was provided under Rs. 25,000 crore refinance facility that was provided by the Reserve Bank of India to NABARD.

Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in Odisha and West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan hits Odisha and West Bengal and is expected to continue for hours. The cyclone is expected to be one of fiercest cyclones at Bay of Bengal of the century. The cyclone is expected to be extremely devastating and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Sundarbans in West Bengal.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to assume charge as Chairman of Executive Board of WHO

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on May 22, 2020 take charge as the Chairman of the Executive Board of World Health Organization (WHO), succeeding incumbent Japan’s Dr. Hiroki Nakatani.