Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 December 2020

US Space Force announces new name 'Guardians' for its members

The United States Space Force on December 18, 2020 announced a new name 'Guardians' for its members. The US space professionals will now be called by the name 'Guardians'. The name can be traced back to Air Force Space Command's original motto of 'Guardians of the High Frontier' in 1983.

NFHS 5 Data 2019-20: All you need to know about National Family Health Survey 5

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released the results of first phase of National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5). The Phase I of NFHS 5 covers 17 States and 5 Union Territories. The survey findings depict massive increase in malnutrition among children. Know the findings and significance of the NFHS 5 here.

Government allows to include four indigenous sports into 2021 Khelo India Youth Games

The Ministry of Sports has approved to include four indigenous games in the 2021 edition of Khelo India Youth Games that will take place in Haryana. The new games included in the tournament are Gatka, Mallakhanba, Thang-Ta and Kalaripayattu.

Renowned political leader Moti Lal Vohra dies at 93

Renowned Congress leader Moti Lal Vohra died on December 21, 2020 at Fortis Escort Hospital, Delhi. He was 93. Vohra got hospitalised at AIIMS, Delhi in October 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19, however, he recovered later and got discharged. Vohra is the third senior political leader from Congress after Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel to pass away in previous 2 months.

UK's new COVID-19 strain highly infectious; India suspends flights from UK

The new mutated coronavirus strain discovered in the United Kingdom (UK) is highly infectious. This new strain has infected around 1000 individuals in Southern England, as per the reports. As a preventive measure, India has suspended all the flights from the United Kingdom till December 31, 2020.