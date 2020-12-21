Veteran political leader Moti Lal Vohra passes away

Moti Lal Vohra was appointed as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985. He resigned from the post later in February 1988 to join the central government. 

Dec 21, 2020 16:23 IST

Veteran Congress leader Moti Lal Vohra passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi on December 21, 2020. He passed away a day after his 93rd birthday.

The late leader had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in October. However, he had recovered and got discharged as well.

He was later admitted to Fortis Escorts on December 19 after he complained of breathlessness. He is the third senior Congress leader to pass away in the past two months after Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel. 

Moti Lal Vohra was serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh till April 2020.

He was also serving as the AICC general secretary (administration) before the recent party reshuffle by Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi.

Vohra was known to a loyalist of the Gandhi Family. He had initially served as the treasurer of the Congress party for years till the post was given to late Ahmed Patel two years back. 

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for several terms. 

He had also served as the governor of Uttar Pradesh. 

Paying condolences to the family and friends of the late leader, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying that Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted saying that every leader of Congress party and every worker is feeling personally saddened by the death of Shri Motilal Vora ji. She further said that Vora ji was a symbol of loyalty, dedication and patience to the ideology of Congress.

In a following tweet, Gandhi said that even at the age of 92, the late leader was present in every meeting and openly expressed his views on every decision. 

The Congress flag will be flown at half-mast today as a mark of respect to the veteran leader.

