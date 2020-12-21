NFHS 5 Data 2019-20: Result Highlights, Findings & Significance of National Family Health Survey- All you need to know

NFHS 5 Data 2019-20: The first phase results of the National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5) were released recently by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The data for the fifth edition of National Family Health Survey was collected in the second half of 2019, covering 17 States and 5 Union Territories.

The survey results depict prevalence of malnutrition among children in majority of the states. Between 2015 and 2019, several states even witnessed increase in the cases of child malnutrition.

Check here official PDF regarding Key Findings of NFHS 5

The NFHS-5 provides state-wise findings on 131 parameters. Some of these parameters are:

- How many households get drinking water?

- How many households get electricity ?

- How many households get improved sanitation?

- What is sex ratio at birth?

- What are metrics for infant and child mortality?

- Stunting & Wasting in children

- Child Malnutrition

- Status of maternal and child health

- How many people suffer from high blood sugar or high blood pressure?

- Preschool education

- Disability

- Access to a toilet facility

- Death registration

- Bathing practices during menstruation

- Marriage and fertility

- Anaemia

- Delivery care

- Methods & reasons for abortion

Findings of NFHS 5

The survey provides data of States and UTs on over 130 parameters. On various parameters, major number of states have worsened over the last round of survey (NFHS 4 - 2015-16).

The major area of concern behind the NFHS 5 results is that several states have either witnessed stagnancy or increase in child malnutrition parameters including child mortality (under 5 years of age), child wasting, child stunting, underweight children. In simple words, children born between 2014 and 2019 are more malnourished than the previous generation.

Infant and child mortality declined in most of the Indian states. Sikkim, Assam, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir witnessed a steep decline in Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR). Meghalaya, Manipur and Andaman & Nicobar Island reported increase in all the three categories of child mortality - NMR, IMR and U5MR.

The child mortality rate remained unchanged in Maharashtra. Among all the surveyed states and UTs, Bihar displayed the highest prevalence in Infant and child mortality in all three categories, while the lowest death rate was reported in Kerala.

Another matter of concern is that the phase I results are based on the data collected in the pre-pandemic era and the second phase of NFHS 5 might show up even poorer results as it will take into account the COVID-19 impact as well.

Best and Worst Performing States

Child Stunting (low height as per one’s age)worsened in states like Goa, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Goa, the level of child stunting has increased to 25.8% from 20.1%. In Kerala, stunting has gone up to 23.4% from 19.7%. In Telangana as well, increase in stunting was witnessed from 28% to 33.1%.

Tripura too saw the increase in stunting from 24.3% to 32.3%. Similar trend was witnessed in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Sikkim was the only state of north east to show improvement in child stunting at 22.3%, the lowest rate as well. Similar kind of improvement was witnessed in Bihar, where stunting rate dropped from 48.3% to 42.9%.

Child Wasting (low weight as per one’s height) became worse in states/UTs like Kerala, Ladakh and others. In Kerala, the wasting increased by mere 0.1%; however in Ladakh, wasting went up by 8.2%. On the other hand, Karnataka displayed improvement where wasting rate came down by 6.6%.

In case of Underweight Children (low weight as per one's age & height), Kerala showed increase from 16.1% to 19.7%. Telangana too displayed deterioration from 26.6% to 28.9%. On the contrary, Bihar showed improvement from 43.9% to 41%.

Significance of NFHS 5 Results

Massive increase in child malnutrition and rising levels of anaemia in women and pregnant ladies clearly imply that the children born during 2015-2019 might be suffering from deficiencies.

Though India displayed improvement in child malnutrition between NFHS 3 (2005-06) and NFHS 4 (2015-16), the nation has now taken U-turn for the worse in terms of malnutrition among children, as per the NFHS 5 results.

When will the results of second phase of the NFHS 5 release?

The second phase of NFHS 5 got disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, its results likely to be out by May 2021. The NFHS 5 2nd phase will cover Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

All you need to know about National Family Health Survey (NFHS)

What is NFHS?

NFHS is a nationwide survey of representative households. The data for this large-scale survey is collected over multiple rounds on various parameters that would ultimately help the government to frame policies for upliftment of the vulnerable groups in the country.

Who conducts the NFHS?

The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai has been designated as the nodal agency for the conduct of survey. The NFHS is conducted jointly by the IIPS; ORC Macro, Maryland (US) and the East-West Center of Hawaii (US).

Who grants funds for the conduct of NFHS?

The funding for different rounds of survey is provided by:

- United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

- United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

- United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India

- DFID

How many National Family Health Surveys have been conducted so far?

The 2019-20 survey is the fifth edition of National Family Health Survey. The first four edition of surveys were conducted in 1992-93; 1998-99; 2005-06 and 2015-16.

What is the importance of NFHS?

The NFHS results are crucial for the data it provides for research purposes and for policymaking at central and state level. NFHS survey results are accepted globally and can be compared at international level.