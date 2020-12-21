Government permits including four indigenous sports into Khelo India Youth Games 2021

The sports ministry has given its approval to include four indigenous games in Khelo India Youth Games 2021 which is scheduled to take place in Haryana. The latest games included Thang-Ta, Gatka, Mallakhanba, and Kalaripayattu.

The Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju informed that India has a rich heritage of indigenous sports and it has been a priority of the Sports Ministry to promote, preserve and popularize these games. He added that there is no between platform than Khelo India where the athletes of these games can compete.

Khelo India Youth Games have huge popularity and are also telecast across the country by Start Sports.

India has a rich culture of indigenous games. PM @NarendraModi Ji wants to preserve & popularise all of them. I'm very happy to announce that 4 Indigenous Games of Kalaripayattu, Mallakamb, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been added to Khelo India Youth Games 2020 along with Yogasana! pic.twitter.com/f7e2Wn88Vk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 20, 2020

The minister also expressed confidence that in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, these four games, along with Yogasana, will get much-deserved attention among the youth and the sports enthusiasts of India. He confirmed that in the coming years, the sports ministry will be able to add more indigenous sports at the Khelo Games.

Four Games selected in Khelo India Youth Games Kalaripayattu- The game has its origin in Kerala and has practitioners all over the world. Mallakhmba- It is well-known across India and Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been the hotspots of this game. Gatka- The sport originates from Punjab and the traditional fighting style of the Nihang Singh Warriors has been used both as self-defense as well as sport. Thang-Ta- It is a Manipur art that has been lost in recent decades. However, with the latest inclusion, it will get recognition again on a national level with the help of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Khelo India Youth Games:

The games are annually held in January or February and are the national level multidisciplinary Grassroot games in the country. They are held for two categories- under 21 college students and under-17 school students.

The event was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 31, 2018, and for the inaugural games, students had competed for 209 gold medals across 16 sports. Every year, 1000 best kids are provided with an annual scholarship of Rs. 5 Lakh for the time period of 8 years for preparing them for the international level sporting events.