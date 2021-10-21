Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 October 2021

Sakharov Prize 2021

European Union's highest award for human rights-Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought has been awarded to the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He was nominated for the award along with Afghan women and Bolivian political leader Jeanine Áñez. She had served as the interim president of the nation in 2019 after alleged electoral fraud by Evo Morales.

India administers over 100 crore vaccine doses

India has made history by administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The landmark achievement of 100 billion doses also saw the raising of the largest National Flag, which will weigh around 1,400 kg, at the Red Fort. The only other country to cross the 100 crore vaccine doses is China, apart from China.

Donald Trump plans to launch the new social media platform

The former President of the United States Donald Trump has been planning to launch his own social media platform called 'TRUTH Social'. He said that the new social media group will form "a rival to the liberal media consortium.” Trump has been banned since January 6 US Capital Violence from popular social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

South Korea launches its own space rocket

South Korea has successfully test-launched its first domestically produced space rocket. The event has been described by the officials as an important step in South Korea’s pursuit of a satellite launch programme. Nuri is the country's first space launch vehicle that has been built entirely with domestic technology.

Microsoft AI Innovate launched

Microsoft has launched a new initiative Microsoft AI Innovate. It aims at nurturing and scaling up the Indian startups that have been leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. The 10-week programme by the tech giant will support the startups in India leveraging Artificial Intelligence technologies.