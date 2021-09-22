Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 September 2021

VR Chaudhari becomes next IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari has been appointed as the next Chief of the Indian Air Force. He will succeed RKS Bhadauria who will retire from the service on September 30, 2021. Chaudhari is currently the Vice Chief of Air Staff and had a decade long career as a fighter pilot. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours.

Blue Flag Certification to two Indian beaches

Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu and Eden Beach in Puducherry have been awarded the certification of Blue Flag. In India, there are total of 10 beaches that have received the Blue Flag Certification. Blue Flag Certification is an international eco-level tag and is given to marina, beach or sustainable boating tourism operators.

Vladimir Putin in Russia retains a majority in elections

The United Russia Party which is also a ruling party of Vladimir Putin has retained its majority in the Russian Parliament. The decision came after three-day elections that were filled with allegations of corruption and poll violations after most of the politicians in opposition were barred from running. According to local polls, Vladimir Putin remains a popular figure in the country.

Sheikh Hasina honoured with DSG Progress Award

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has been conferred with SDG Progress Award. She has been honoured for Bangladesh’s steady progress in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Prime Minister is currently on a visit to the US to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

UK adds Covishield to approved vaccines in international travel advisory

After facing a severe backlash from the Indian Government for not including Covishield as an approved vaccine in its international travel advisory, UK has finally added the vaccine to the list. With the updated advisory, those vaccinated with Covishield will be considered fully vaccinated if travelling to England. Covishield is an Indian-manufactured vaccine.