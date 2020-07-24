Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 July 2020

Restrictions imposed on public procurement from neighbouring countries

Central Government has imposed the restrictions on public procurement from countries sharing India's land border on the grounds of national security. The restrictions have been imposed after amending the General Financial Rules 2017. With this, a bidder from countries that share land border with India will only be able to bid for goods if he or she is registered with Competent Authority.

Harsh Vardhan attends meeting of Health Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, attended the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Health Ministers on 24th July. During his address, he highlighted India’s efforts to battle and contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Independence Day 2020: MHA issues advisory

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory for the celebrations of Independence Day 2020. The advisory directs all government offices, states and governors to avoid large public congregation. All safety protocols should be followed during the celebrations including wearing of masks and social distancing.

IPL 2020 Schedule announced: IPL to begin from September 19 & finals on November 8

The schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been announced by IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on July 24, 2020. As per the schedule, IPL will begin from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL finals will be held on 8th November 2020. The final details of the tournament will be finalised by IPL Governing Council next week.

Jharkhand Government announces 2 year jail term for not wearing masks

Jharkhand government has announced heavy penalties of jail term and fine for violating the COVID-19 protocols under the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance 2020. As per the ordinance, not wearing face masks would invite 2 years jail term and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.