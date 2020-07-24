Jharkhand announces 2-year jail term, Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing masks, violating COVID protocols 

Jharkhand state government has decided to impose heavy penalties and jail term for violating COVID-19 health measures. This was decided during the state cabinet meeting on July 22, 2020.7.24

The state cabinet has approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance 2020, under which violations of COVID-19 protocols will invite jail term up to 2 years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The new ordinance aims to punish those violating the directives issued by the government to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Key Highlights

• The Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the new strict penalties to ensure that people adhere to COVID-19 health protocols such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

• People who are found not wearing masks in public places or violating other protocols can face jail term up to two years or pay penalty up to Rs 1 lakh.

• The new rules aim to tighten up the law to coerce people to follow the safety measures to keep themselves healthy and avoid being carriers of the deadly virus.

Coronavirus Cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has 6975 confirmed Coronavirus cases as of July 24, 2020. The total count includes 3734 active cases, 3174 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat sealed

The Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat has been sealed till July 27 to undertake a complete disinfection drive after some staff and Members of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19. All the meetings of the assembly committees have been suspended with immediate effect till July 31.

Three MLAs of the state have tested positive for COVID-19 including Jharkhand BJP MLA C P Singh, Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato.

Coronavirus in India

India currently has a total of 1287945 confirmed coronavirus cases, which includes 440135 active cases, 817209 recoveries and 30601 deaths. India recorded its highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus positive cases and about 740 COVID patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.