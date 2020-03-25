Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 March 2020

What will be Open and closed during Lockdown in India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a complete lockdown in India on March 24, 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, some establishments and essential service providers will remain open including fuel stations, Media offices, Banks, ATMs, Government offices, Fire stations, electricity providers, Grocery shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, capital and debt market services and others. While, hotels, restaurants, private offices, temples, churches, mosques, social gatherings will be remain closed during the lockdown.

WHO applauds India's efforts to combat against Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently applauded the efforst made by India to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the nation. The Executive Director of WHO, Michael J. Raynan said recognised that there is a tremendous potential in India to deal with Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, India has been succesful in eradicating Smallpox and Polio pandemics.

Delhi’s symptomatic Covid-19 cases could exceed 1.5 million in 6 months: ICMR

As per the recent study of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Delhi’s symptomatic Covid-19 cases could be either 20,000 in next 2 years (optimistic) or could exceed 1.5 million in next six months (pessimistic). The report presents the projections of Coronavirus spread in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

First phase of Ram Mandir construction begins

The first phase of Ram Mandir construction began in Ayodhya. In this first phase, the idol of Lord ram will be placed in newly created temporary structures and will remain there until the completion of construction process.

Reliance develops India’s first Coronavirus dedicated hospital

Reliance Industries has successfully developed India’s first dedicated hospital for the diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus infected patients at Mumbai. The hospital contains 100 beds centre and is equipped with modern facilities.