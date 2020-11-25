Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 November 2020

Delhi Crime from India wins International Emmy Awards 2020 for best drama series

Indian web series of Netflix, Delhi Crime has won the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020 for the best drama series. The International Emmy Awards ceremony was hosted by actor Richard Kind on November 23, 2020. Another Indian show ‘Four More Shots Please’ of Amazon Prime made its way to the nominations of International Emmy Awards but did not win.

Greg Barclay of New Zealand elected as ICC Chairman

Greg Barclay of New Zealand was appointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, will succeed Shashank Manohar, who resigned from the post earlier in 2020. Barclay is currently the representative of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on the board of the ICC.

Merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank & DBS Bank approved by Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on November 25, 2020 approved the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (LVB) with Singapore-based DBS Bank India Limited. With this development, there will be no restrictions on the depositors for withdrawing money from their deposits from Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Centre, States can't have indefinite right over citizens' acquired properties: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on November 24, 2020 ruled that the central and state governments cannot be have an indefinite or overriding right over the acquired properties of citizens. The court ruled that though the right to properties is not a fundamental right, the governments cannot occupy citizens' properties. The ruling was made by a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and S Ravindra Bhat.

UP Cabinet passed ordinance against unlawful religious conversions

UP Cabinet on November 24, 2020 passed an ordinance against the forced religious conversions in the state. The UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion ordinance makes such conversion a non-bailable offence with a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000.