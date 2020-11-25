New Zealand’s Greg Barclay elected new Chairman of ICC

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has been appointed as a new independent Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). As per the official statement, Barclay will be replacing Shashank Manohar who had stepped down from the post earlier in 2020.

Greg Barclay is an Auckland-based commercial lawyer. Since 2012, he has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and currently is the representative of NZC on the board of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Barclay will step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

Greg Barclay: New Chairman of ICC

In an official statement, Greg Barclay stated that it is an honor to be elected as the Chair of ICC. He thanked his fellow ICC directors for their support and hoped that they all can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth.

He added that he looks forward to working together with the members to strengthen cricket in core markets as well as promote it beyond to ensure that more of the world can enjoy cricket. He underlined that he takes his position as a custodian of the game very seriously and is committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC members for creating a sustainable future for our sport.

Barclay also thanked Imran Khwaja for his leadership and work as an acting ICC Chair during the difficult time of the sport. He added that he looks forward to continuing a close working relationship with Khwaja in the future.

Greg Barclay’s previous association with Cricket Associations:

Greg Barclay was a director of the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. He is also a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. Barclay is also an experienced company director who had board positions with various Australian and New Zealand Companies.