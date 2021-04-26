Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 April 2021

Renowned Classical Singer Rajan Mishra passes away

Hindustani Classical Singer Rajan Mishra passed away at the age of 70 years. He was a Padma Bhushan awardee. The renowned singer was part of the duo ‘Rajan Mishra and his brother Sajan Mishra’. PM Modi and various other leaders and personalities expressed their grief about his demise.

551 oxygen generation plant to be established under PM CARES Fund

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed that 551 oxygen generation plants will be established inside the health facilities all over the country. The step has been taken in the light of rising COVID-19 cases resulting in the shortage of oxygen supply in the hospitals.

Oscars 2021: Check the winners

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was full of surprises as Chloe Zhao won the award for the best director for film Nomadland, making her the only 2nd woman and first woman of color to win the honour. The best actor award went to Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’ and Best Actress went to McDormand for her brilliant work in Nomadland.

How to register online for COVID-19 vaccination?

As the Government opened the COVID-19 vaccination for all adults above 18 years old, the registration for the vaccination is set to start from April 28, 2021. The eligible individuals will be able to register themselves on Aarogya Setu and Co-WIN portal before the vaccination starts on May 1.

US removes export ban on raw materials for COVID-19 vaccine

In a major development, US Government has decided to remove the export ban on the raw materials for the Coronavirus vaccine as requested by India. Earlier the country had denied the request but with the international and domestic pressure, it decided to lift the ban which could have heavily impacted the vaccine production in India.