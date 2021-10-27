Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 October 2021

DA hiked for Central Government employees

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the Central Government employees has been hiked from 28% to 31% of the basic pay. As per the Finance Ministry of India, the hike will be effective from July 1, 2021. Apart from the Central Government employees, the civilian employees paid by Defence Services will also be benefitted from a 3% hike.

Anita Anand is the new Defence Minister of Canada

Indian-Origin Anita Anand has been announced as the new Defence Minister of Canada. Anand was chosen for the position as the recently re-elected PM Trudeau reshuffled the cabinet after winning September 2021 elections. Anand will replace Harjit Sajjan, former Defence Minister, who came under criticism for his handling of military sexual misconduct.

Supreme Court forms committee to probe Pegasus allegations

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the formation of a 3-member committee to investigate targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists using Pegasus spyware. As per the court, there has been no specific denial by the Central Government in the issue. The apex court has asked the expert committee to examine the allegations thoroughly.

Advanced sewage treatment plant in Varanasi

Prime Minister Modi, during his latest visit to UP, inaugurated an advanced sewage treatment plant in Varanasi. The plant will work on conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga River. The foundation stone of the plant was laid by the Prime Minister in 2018. The sewage plant will stop contaminated water from falling into Ganga from the drains of the city.

Emissions Gap Report 2021

The 12th edition of the UNEP Emissions gap Report 2021 has been released. It gives an overview of the difference between where the greenhouse gas emissions are predicted in 2030 and where they should be averted. The report comes during a year that has witnessed extreme weather events such as floods, heatwaves, drought, among others.