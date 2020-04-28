Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 April 2020

SC rules adoption of ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme

Supreme Court recently directed the central government to adopt the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The scheme will benefit the stranded migrant workers who cannot get basic amenities and also help EWS section to get subsidised food. The scheme was expected to be launched in June 2020.

Donald Trump keeps dates of US Presidential Election 2020 unchanged

US President Donald Trump recently stated that the Presidential Elections 2020 will be held on the scheduled date that is November 3, 2020. President Trump denied making any change in the schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement came after the Presidential Nominee Joe Biden said that the US President was considering to change the election date.

Seven COVID-19 Vaccines under human trials: Know Details

At present, a total of 7 COVID-19 vaccines are under human trials for the treatment of novel Coronavirus. These vaccines are AD5-NCOV, ChAdOx1, INO-4800 DNA plasmid vaccine, Inactivated, PiCoVacc, BNT162 mRNA and mRNA-1273. The research and development of these vaccines is being held as per the protocols set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hydrogen fuel electric vehicles for Delhi and Leh

NTPC recently announced that it will be provide Hydrogen fuel electric cars and buses for Delhi and Leh. For this, the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI). NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), the subsidiary of NTPC, will be working to provide 10 such cell-based buses and cars.

India becomes World's 3rd largest military spender

As per the report released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India has become world's third largest spender on military, after the United States and China. The main reason behind increase in military expenditure has been attributed to India’s rivalry with both Pakistan and China.