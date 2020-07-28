Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 July 2020

Central Government to soon complete disinvestment of 23 PSUs

The central government is working on completing the disinvestment of 23 public sector units (PSUs). The announcement regarding this was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The disinvestment of these 23 PSUs was earlier approved by the Union Cabinet.

India provides 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh

Indian Government has handed over its 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh with an aim to provide mobility solutions to the neighbouring country. The move would enable smooth mobility for intra-country as well as inter-country movement. The handing over was done virtually in the presence of Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal.

Centre to restrict use of Chinese Telecom Equipment

The central government is planning to implement tough rules for restricted use of the Chinese Telecom Equipment in the country. The Government is considering to use Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) to prevent Indian private telecom players from buying Chinese Telecom equipment.

West Bengal extends lockdown till August 31

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has extended the biweekly lockdown further till August 31, 2020. Moreover to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus in the state, there will be complete shutdown in the state for two days every week. The biweekly lockdown imposed earlier was scheduled to end on 31st July.

India, Indonesia agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in defence sector

India and Indonesia have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the defence sector during the Defence Ministers’ Dialogue between both the countries on July 28, 2020. The dialogue was held between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-led Indian delegation and Indonesian delegation led by its Defence Minister General Prabowo Subianto.