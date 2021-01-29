Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 January 2021

Budget 2021: President Kovind address joint session of the Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, 2021, addressed the joint session of the two houses of Parliament and mentioned that the session amid the pandemic is essential as India enters into the 75th year of Independence. The Budget session of the Indian Parliament had begun today with the strict restrictions for Coronavirus. The Union Budget 2021 is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

Finance Ministry releases Economic Survey 2021

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 29, 2021, tabled the economic survey 2020-2021 in the Parliament. Following the presentation in both the houses of the Parliament by the Union Finance Minister, the Chief Economic Advisor introduced the highlights of the annual survey document in a press conference. The survey has been dedicated to the COVID-19 warriors of the country who helped India in facing the pandemic.

Jio is the fifth strongest brand globally

Reliance Jio has been declared as the fifth strongest brand globally by Brand Finance. The telecom company has ben ranked at 5 behind the likes of Coca Cola and Ferrari. In the list which has ranked the brands based on their relative strength, the Chinese Mobile App WeChat is on the top pushing Ferrari on the second position. Russian Bank Saber is on 3rd position and Coca Cola is on fourth.

Kaja Kallas becomes first woman PM of Estonia

Kaja Kallas on January 26, 2021, became the first woman Prime Minister of Estonia as the two-party coalition government took charge of the office. For the first time since it regained independence in 1991, the Baltic nation is all set to be led by the female PM. The two biggest political parties of Estonia came together to form a government after the previous cabinet collapsed because of the corruption scandal.

UN Chief calls India’s vaccination production capacity as asset for the world

The Chief of the United Nations has termed India’s capacity of vaccination production an asset that the world has today. He has also called India for playing a significant role in the global vaccination program. While addressing the reporters, UN Chief mentioned that the country has a very high level production of its own vaccines and that UN is in contact with certain institutions. In the latest, India has been gifting COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries promoting the international cooperation against the pandemic.