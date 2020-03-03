Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 March 2020

PM Modi to give away his Social Media accounts to Inspirational women on Women’s Day 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently tweeted that he would give away his social media accounts such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to inspirational women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020. Interested candidates can share their stories using the #SheInspiresUs and the selected stories will get a chance to take over PM Modi’s social media accounts.

China assumes Presidency of UN Security Council

China recently took over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from Belgium for March 2020. The UNSC Presidency changes every month on a rotational basis among its members. The rotation is decided as per the English alphabetical order. In January 2020, Vietnam held the Presidency of UNSC and in February 2020, the Presidency was held by Belgium.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Gets 4th Spot in FIH Rankings

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team was placed at the 4th position in the FIH Rankings 2020, leaving behind Argentina. It is the first time that Indian Hockey team has managed to attain this all-time highest spot since the beginning of FIH Rankings in 2003. The team showcased an exemplary performance in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

National Chambal Sanctuary gets Eco-Sensitive Zone tag

The Central Government recently awarded the National Chambal Sanctuary with the eco-sensitive zone tag. The National Chambal Sanctuary is located at the intersection of three Indian States - Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The sanctuary is famous for inhabiting Ganga dolphins and endangered crocodiles.

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Delhi; two more cases notified in India

India recently reported three new cases of Coronavirus – Covid-19. One confirmed case was reported from Delhi, second was from Telangana and the third is the suspected case from Jaipur. The patient from Delhi, who has been tested positive for Coronavirus, has travel history from Italy. The patient was initially not screened at the Delhi Airport as he flew from Vienna, Austria. He travelled by road from Italy to Vienna.