FIH Rankings: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Gets 4th Spot, Highest Ever

FIH Rankings in News: The Indian men’s hockey team has secured an all-time highest spot in the FIH rankings. Team India attained the fourth position since the inception of FIH work rankings in 2003. The Indian team has got this ranking because of its performance in FIH Hockey Pro League.

India has won two and lost two in 6 matches so far in the second season of the Pro League, with the same number of matches being drawn. The Indian team is fourth with 10 points. Belgium is first with 14 points, followed by Holland (11) and Australia (10) in third in Pro League.

India in FIH Rankings

• India has climbed to fourth place in FIH ranking with 2064 points. India has left Argentina behind to achieve this mark. Argentina managed to get 1964 points.

• World champion Belgium (2481 points) continues to hold the top spot in the latest FIH rankings.

• Australia is second and Holland third. Germany is sixth and England is seventh, while New Zealand is in 8th place. India has the highest ranking since the FIH World Rankings began in 2003.

• In the women's category, India secured 9th rank. The Netherlands is at the top, followed by Australia, Argentina, Germany, and England.

Ranking Team Point 1 Belgium 2481.34 2 Australia 2393.58 3 Netherlands 2237.61 4 India 2064.14 5 Argentina 1964.67 6 Germany 1926.62 7 England 1780.95 8 New Zealand 1580.53 9 Spain 1559.96 10 Canada 1417.37

About FIH

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the international body governing field hockey and indoor hockey. It was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Narinder Batra is the current President of FIH. The Hockey World Cup takes place under the auspices of the FIH. However, the federation hosts several other international events. The FIH recognizes hockey federations formed under its member countries.