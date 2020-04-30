Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 April 2020

Actor Rishi Kapoor dies at age of 67

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67 following a prolonged illness. Earlier on April 29, 2020, Bollywood lost one of its finest actors Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was known for giving hits like Bobby, Karz, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol and many others. He had been battling with cancer and other complications for a long time.

Report on National Infrastructure Pipeline submitted to Finance Minister

The final report on the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for the fiscal year 2019-25 was on April 29, 2020 submitted to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The report was submitted by the Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline. Earlier on December 31, 2019, the Finance Minister had released the summary of the report.

IMD releases list containing names of new 169 tropical cyclones

India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently gave out a new list of 169 names of tropical cyclones that are expected to emerge in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The list contains 13 names from each member country including India. IMD comprises a total of 13 member countries and is one among the 6 Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMC) globally.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan to be expanded in monsoon season

The central government recently decided that the water conservation activities under the National Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be expanded in the upcoming monsoon season. The information was shared by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in a press note. The Ministry also announced that during this summer, the government officials will not be posted under the mission due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Suresh N Patel sworn-in as Vigilance Commissioner

Banker Suresh N Patel was on April 29, 2020 sworn-in as the Vigilance Commissioner of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) through videoconferencing. Patel was administered the oath of anti-corruption watchdog office by Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.