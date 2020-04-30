Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at the age of 67

Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: As per media reports, Veteral Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning at the age of 67. Rishi Kapoor was been known in the Indian Cinema for giving blockbuster hits such as Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar , Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Heena and Bol Radha Bol. He was undergoing treatment for cancer and breathing problem at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Reports indicate that he was suffering from from cancer and he has some breathing problems. Following this, he was admitted to H N Reliance hospital. The news about his admittance to the hospital was confirmed by his elder Brother Randhir Kapoor.

The news was first confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared the screen space with Rishi Kapoor several times including in the iconic film ‘Amar Akbar Anthony. Mr Bachchan took to twitter this morning to break the news and confirmed that Rishi Kapoor was no more with us.

Was Suffering from Prolonged Illness

According to details available through media reports, Rishi Kapoor had prolonged illness and was battling cancer and several other health complications. He had returned from the US last September after undergoing extensive treatment for cancer. However, since his return he had not been keeping well and was in fact admitted to hospital twice; once in Delhi for ‘Infection’ and second time in Mumbai due to viral fever.

Awards and Accolades

Rishi Kapoor had started his career as a child artist and had featured in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he won a National Award. As an adult actor, he made his debut in 1973 with the film Bobby and was awarded Filmfare Best Actor Award. Some of the most note-worthy awards and accolades he received in his Bollywood career are as follows: