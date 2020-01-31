Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 January 2020

Economic Survey 2020: Key Highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey for the financial year 2020-21 in Parliament. The growth rate is expected to be 6-6.50 percent in this report. The survey report highlights that agriculture and its allied sectors may grow at 2.8% while industries will get 2.5% of growth rate. It was also mentioned in the survey that India

Special court to hear Behmai massacre case on February 12

The Behmai massacre case, in which 20 people were killed, will come up before a special trial court in Kanpur on February 12, 2020. The Behmai case is famous because Phoolan Devi and her gang allegedly killed 20 people in Behmai Village about four decades ago. Earlier, the case was postponed from January 24 to January 30 because of a strike by lawyers.

A special Supreme Court bench to frame issues about gender inequality at religious places

The apex court recently announced that a nine-judge bench will frame issues related to the discrimination against women in different religious places in India. The court will consider issues like restriction on Muslim women to enter into mosques. The court will also hear issues related to female genital mutilation in Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community.

Indian railways to equip over 3.5 lakh coaches with RFID tags

Indian Railways will make its coaches smarter and safer with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags. The ministry of Railway of India has recently announced that all freight and passenger coaches will be equipped with RFID tags. These RFID tags will help the ministry to locate and monitor coaches. At present, about 20,000 coaches have already equipped with RFID tags.

Rani Rampal wins 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award

Rani Rampal has become the first hockey player in India to win 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award. She won the title after a 20-day voting process. She got the maximum votes, 1,99,477, to grab the first position. The World Games give away this award every year and it is for the first time when a hockey player got the first prize. Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine won the second prize.