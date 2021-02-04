Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 February 2021

Centenary Celebrations of Chauri Chaura inaugurated by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on February 4, 2021 inaugurated the centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura through video conferencing at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. To mark the occasion, the Prime Minister released the postal stamp on the Chauri Chaura incident, which took place in 1922 on February 4.

UNICEF, SII sign agreement for long term supply of COVID-19 vaccines

The Serum Institute of India (SII) and the UNICEF entered into an agreement for long-term supply of Novavax and AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines. Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield is being manufactured by the SII and Novavax vaccine is being produced by US-based Novavax Inc. The UNICEF will have access to about 1.1 billion vaccine doses for 100 countries.

Reliance receives world's first consignment of 'carbon-neutral' oil from US

Reliance has received the world's first 'carbon-neutral oil' consignment from the United States. The Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) of the US has delivered 2 million barrels of carbon-neutral oil to the Reliance. The development comes at a time when Mukesh Ambani-led RIL looks forward to become net zero-carbon company by 2035.

US extends Nuclear Treaty with Russia for 5 years

In a recent development, the United States has extended nuclear arms control treaty with Russia for five more years. The announcedment was made by the Secretary of State Antony Blinken just one day before the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was set to expire. The move is expected to prevent an arms race amid rising tensions with Moscow.

Kerala to launch first human milk bank on 5th February

Kerala's first Human Milk Bank will be launched by state's Health Minister KK Shailaja on February 5, 2021 at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The Bank will ensure the availability of breast milk for newborn babies, who are not being breastfed by their mothers.