Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 April 2021

PM Modi holds meeting over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Modi on April 4, 2021, held a high-level meeting over the ongoing Coronavirus situation in the country. He stressed the five-fold strategy to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and talked about the need of Jan Bhagidari for the management of COVID-19.

West Central Railway first fully electrified railway zone

The Railway Minister informed that the West Central Railway has become the first completely electrified railway zone of India. Electrification will help in reducing travel time, will promote environmental protection, and will help in saving fuel.

Telangana to get biggest Solar floating plant

The biggest floating solar plant in India will be developed by NTPC in the reservoir of its thermal power plant in Telangana. It will be spread over 450 acres and will be the largest floating solar plant in a single location in the country. The cost of the project is Rs. 423 crores.

Sindhudurg in Maharashtra named Biodiversity Heritage Site

Maharashtra has announced the Sindhudurg district as a biodiversity heritage site. A rare freshwater fish was discovered in this area. The fish was found by the team led by Tejas Thackeray, a wildlife researcher, and son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

SAG Awards 2021: Check the winners

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The ceremony was aired on April 4, 2021. For the very first time, the actor of colors won the major individual movie awards. Among others, Schitt’s Creek, The Crown, and The Trial of Chicago 7 also won big.