Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 April 2021

Maharashtra has announced the Sindhudurg district as a biodiversity heritage site. 

Created On: Apr 5, 2021 17:58 ISTModified On: Apr 5, 2021 17:59 IST
Top 5 CA

PM Modi holds meeting over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Modi on April 4, 2021, held a high-level meeting over the ongoing Coronavirus situation in the country. He stressed the five-fold strategy to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and talked about the need of Jan Bhagidari for the management of COVID-19.

West Central Railway first fully electrified railway zone

The Railway Minister informed that the West Central Railway has become the first completely electrified railway zone of India. Electrification will help in reducing travel time, will promote environmental protection, and will help in saving fuel.

Telangana to get biggest Solar floating plant

The biggest floating solar plant in India will be developed by NTPC in the reservoir of its thermal power plant in Telangana. It will be spread over 450 acres and will be the largest floating solar plant in a single location in the country. The cost of the project is Rs. 423 crores.

Sindhudurg in Maharashtra named Biodiversity Heritage Site

Maharashtra has announced the Sindhudurg district as a biodiversity heritage site. A rare freshwater fish was discovered in this area. The fish was found by the team led by Tejas Thackeray, a wildlife researcher, and son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

SAG Awards 2021: Check the winners

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The ceremony was aired on April 4, 2021. For the very first time, the actor of colors won the major individual movie awards. Among others, Schitt’s Creek, The Crown, and The Trial of Chicago 7 also won big.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material