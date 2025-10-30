CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 21 Posts - Apply Online at nml.co.in

By Manish Kumar
Oct 30, 2025, 18:04 IST

NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025: NTPC Mining Limited (NML) has launched a recruitment drive for Executive positions in various disciplines. Selection will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview. Check eligibility, selection criteria, application process and other. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NML Recruitment 2025 Notification: NTPC Mining Limited (NML) has released notification for various Executive posts on its official website. A total of 21 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before November 15, 2025.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by personal interview.

NML Recruitment 2025 Download Link 

The detailed notification pdf for the posts of Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions has been uploaded on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025 Overview 

A total of 21 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions.  To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization NTPC Mining Limited (NML)
Post Name  Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor 
Advt. No. NML/01/2025
Total Vacancies 21
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)/Interview
Last Date  November 15, 2025
Official Website https://nml.cbtexam.in/

NML Vacancy 2025 

Out of total 21 available positions, 15 are for Assistant Mine Surveyor.  You can get all the details of the number of posts given below.

Name of Posts Number
Executive (Finance) 03
Executive (Environment Management)  03
Assistant Mine Surveyor 15

How To Download NML Recruitment 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of NML-https://nml.cbtexam.in/
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘Detailed Advertisement - NML/01/2025 - Recruitment for the positions of Finance, Environment Management and Surveyor, on Fixed Term basis available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the pdf of the required notification  in a new window.
  5. Download and save the same for your future reference.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News