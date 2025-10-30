NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 21 Posts - Apply Online at nml.co.in

NML Recruitment 2025 Notification: NTPC Mining Limited (NML) has released notification for various Executive posts on its official website. A total of 21 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before November 15, 2025.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by personal interview.

NML Recruitment 2025 Download Link

The detailed notification pdf for the posts of Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions has been uploaded on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-