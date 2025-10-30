NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 21 Posts - Apply Online at nml.co.in

NML Recruitment 2025 Notification: NTPC Mining Limited (NML) has released notification for various Executive posts on its official website. A total of 21 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before November 15, 2025.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by personal interview.
NML Recruitment 2025 Download Link
The detailed notification pdf for the posts of Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions has been uploaded on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
NML NTPC Mining Recruitment 2025 Overview
A total of 21 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor positions. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|NTPC Mining Limited (NML)
|Post Name
|Executive (Finance), Executive (Environment Management), and Assistant Mine Surveyor
|Advt. No.
|NML/01/2025
|Total Vacancies
|21
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)/Interview
|Last Date
|November 15, 2025
|Official Website
|https://nml.cbtexam.in/
NML Vacancy 2025
Out of total 21 available positions, 15 are for Assistant Mine Surveyor. You can get all the details of the number of posts given below.
|Name of Posts
|Number
|Executive (Finance)
|03
|Executive (Environment Management)
|03
|Assistant Mine Surveyor
|15
How To Download NML Recruitment 2025?
- Visit the official website of NML-https://nml.cbtexam.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘Detailed Advertisement - NML/01/2025 - Recruitment for the positions of Finance, Environment Management and Surveyor, on Fixed Term basis available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the required notification in a new window.
- Download and save the same for your future reference.
