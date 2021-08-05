Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 August 2021

COVAXIN receives GMP certificate from Hungary

COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine of Bharat Biotech has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice from Hungary. With this approval, Bharat Biotech has achieved an important milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at global quality standards.

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple to be opened by December 2023

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open for the devotees by December 2023. The construction work of the temple is scheduled to be completed by the year 2025. Reportedly, the first floor of the temple and main Garbha Griha will be ready by December 2023.

Indian men’s hockey team wins bronze in Olympics 2020

The men’s hockey team of India has won the bronze medal after a 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Olympics Games 2020. The Indian hockey team has brought home the country’s first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years. India had won the last Olympic medal in Hockey in 1980.

UK moves India to amber from the red list

UK has moved India to the amber list from the red list and has lifted the 10-day mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated Indian passengers. The UK follows a traffic light system for international travel and those from the nations in the Amber list are not required to go for institutional quarantine.

New Hydrogen producing method

A team of Indian researchers has come up with a new hydrogen manufacturing method that can increase the production of Hydrogen three times and can lower the energy required to produce. As a fuel, Hydrogen plays a significant role in a shift towards sustainable and green energy.