Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 January 2020

Delhi elections 2020 dates: Polling on February 8, results to be declared on February 11

Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, on January 6, 2020 announced the full schedule of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. As per the schedule, the Delhi Assembly Elections polling will be held on February 8, 2020 and counting of votes will be held on February 11, 2020. The Delhi legislative assembly has 70 seats and the total number of electors is 1,46,92,136. The polling will be held across 13760 polling stations of Delhi.

Word of Decade: ‘They’ gets highest votes, check out why!

The linguists of the United States of America voted for ‘They’ as the Word of the Decade. The word selection of the word ‘They’ symbolises the growing usage of the third-person plural pronouns for those having a non-binary identity. ‘They’ was also chosen as the word of the year in the year 2015 as well.

Golden Globe 2020: Full List of winners

The Golden Globe 2020 awards were conferred on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. The 1917 film won the Golden Globe 'Best Picture-Drama’ award. The Best Actor Award was conferred upon Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger took away the best actress award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Govt announces first ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’

The Central Government announced the first ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’ for recognising the media houses. The award is aimed at acknowledging the role of media in promoting Yoga across the world. The award was instituted in June 2019.

New Zealand’s Leo Carter smashes 6 Sixes in an over, becomes 7th batsman in the world

New Zealand’s batsman Leo Carter recorded history by becoming the 7th cricketer to score 6 sixes in an over. Carter made the record while playing for his team Canterbury Kings against the team Northern Knight at T20 tournament Super Smash at New Zealand.