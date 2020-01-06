Golden Globe Awards 2020: Full List of winners
Golden Globe Awards 2020: The best picture-drama went to 1917, Renée Zellweger won the best actress and Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
Golden Globe Awards 2020: The film 1917 won the 'Best Picture-Drama’ award, Renée Zellweger won best actress and Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globe Awards 2020 were conferred on January 5, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Netflix, which was expected to pick up many Golden Globes this year, won only two from a total of 34 nominations. In the limited series or TV awards, Chernobyl won the best-limited series award, Olivia Colman won the best actress-drama for her performance in ‘The Crown’ and Brian Cox won the best actor-drama award for his role in ‘Succession’.
Sam Mendes won the ‘Best Director-Film’ award and Brad Pitt won the best-supporting actor in a film for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. The TV series Game of Thrones had only one nomination this year - Kit Harington in the best actor drama category- which he lost to Succession’s Brian Cox. T
The Golden Globe Awards are annual awards that honor the best performances in Motion Pictures and Television. The 2020 awards were hosted by British actor and host Ricky Gervais. This is the fifth time that Gervais hosted the event.
Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners list
Cecil B. deMille Award: Tom Hanks
Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres
Film Awards
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917- Winner
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy – Winner
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Winner
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best director in a Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – Winner
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Winner
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Film – Musical/ Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell – Winner
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Film – Musical/ Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – Winner
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Best supporting Actress in any film
Annette Bening, The Report
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story- Winner
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best supporting actor in any film
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Winner
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Winner
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Animated Film
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link – Winner
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite- Winner
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat: Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir: Joker - Winner
Randy Newman: Marriage Story
Thomas Newman: 1917
Daniel Pemberton: Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)- Winner
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)
“Spirit” (The Lion King)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
Television Awards
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – Winner
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag- Winner
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best limited series or film made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl – Winner
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actress in a Limited Series or film made for TV
Kaitlyn Dever: Unbelievable
Joey King: The Act
Helen Mirren: Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever: Unbelievable
Michelle Williams: Fosse/Verdon- Winner
Best Actor in a Limited Series or film made for TV
Christopher Abbott: Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Spy
Russell Crowe: The Loudest Voice -Winner
Jared Harris: Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell: Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a TV series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston: The Morning Show
Olivia Colman: The Crown- Winner
Jodie Comer: Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman: Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon: The Morning Show
Best Actor in a TV series- Drama
Brian Cox: Succession- Winner
Kit Harington: Game of Thrones
Rami Malek: Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies: The Crown
Billy Porter: Pose
Best Actress in a TV series- Musical/ Comedy
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – Winner
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming God in Central Florida)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Best Actor in a TV series- Musical/ Comedy
Michael Douglas: The Kominsky Method
Ben Platt: The Politician
Bill Hader: Barry
Ramy Youssef: Ramy – Winner
Paul Rudd: Living With Yourself
Best supporting Actress in a limited series, series or film made for TV
Toni Collette: Unbelievable
Meryl Streep: Big Little Lies
Emily Watson: Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette: The Act- Winner
Helena Bonham Carter: The Crown
Best supporting Actor in a limited series, series or film made for TV
Stellan Skarsgard: Chernobyl- Winner
Kieran Culkin: Succession
Andrew Scott: Fleabag
Henry Winkler: Barry
Alan Arkin: The Kominsky Method