Golden Globe Awards 2020: Full List of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2020: The film 1917 won the 'Best Picture-Drama’ award, Renée Zellweger won best actress and Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globe Awards 2020 were conferred on January 5, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Netflix, which was expected to pick up many Golden Globes this year, won only two from a total of 34 nominations. In the limited series or TV awards, Chernobyl won the best-limited series award, Olivia Colman won the best actress-drama for her performance in ‘The Crown’ and Brian Cox won the best actor-drama award for his role in ‘Succession’.

Sam Mendes won the ‘Best Director-Film’ award and Brad Pitt won the best-supporting actor in a film for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. The TV series Game of Thrones had only one nomination this year - Kit Harington in the best actor drama category- which he lost to Succession’s Brian Cox. T

The Golden Globe Awards are annual awards that honor the best performances in Motion Pictures and Television. The 2020 awards were hosted by British actor and host Ricky Gervais. This is the fifth time that Gervais hosted the event.

Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners list

Cecil B. deMille Award: Tom Hanks

Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres

Film Awards

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917- Winner

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy – Winner

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Winner

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director in a Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 – Winner

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Winner

Rocketman

Best Actress in a Film – Musical/ Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell – Winner

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Actor in a Film – Musical/ Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – Winner

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Best supporting Actress in any film

Annette Bening, The Report

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story- Winner

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best supporting actor in any film

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Winner

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Winner

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Animated Film

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link – Winner

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite- Winner

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat: Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir: Joker - Winner

Randy Newman: Marriage Story

Thomas Newman: 1917

Daniel Pemberton: Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)- Winner

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Spirit” (The Lion King)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Television Awards

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession – Winner

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag- Winner

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best limited series or film made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl – Winner

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actress in a Limited Series or film made for TV

Kaitlyn Dever: Unbelievable

Joey King: The Act

Helen Mirren: Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever: Unbelievable

Michelle Williams: Fosse/Verdon- Winner

Best Actor in a Limited Series or film made for TV

Christopher Abbott: Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Spy

Russell Crowe: The Loudest Voice -Winner

Jared Harris: Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell: Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston: The Morning Show

Olivia Colman: The Crown- Winner

Jodie Comer: Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman: Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon: The Morning Show

Best Actor in a TV series- Drama

Brian Cox: Succession- Winner

Kit Harington: Game of Thrones

Rami Malek: Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies: The Crown

Billy Porter: Pose

Best Actress in a TV series- Musical/ Comedy

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – Winner

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming God in Central Florida)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Best Actor in a TV series- Musical/ Comedy

Michael Douglas: The Kominsky Method

Ben Platt: The Politician

Bill Hader: Barry

Ramy Youssef: Ramy – Winner

Paul Rudd: Living With Yourself

Best supporting Actress in a limited series, series or film made for TV

Toni Collette: Unbelievable

Meryl Streep: Big Little Lies

Emily Watson: Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette: The Act- Winner

Helena Bonham Carter: The Crown

Best supporting Actor in a limited series, series or film made for TV

Stellan Skarsgard: Chernobyl- Winner

Kieran Culkin: Succession

Andrew Scott: Fleabag

Henry Winkler: Barry

Alan Arkin: The Kominsky Method