Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 July 2021

Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos has stepped down as Amazon’s CEO. He resigned from his post exactly 27 years after he founded an e-commerce company in a garage. CEO of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy has succeeded Bezos as the new Amazon CEO. Bezos had founded the company in 1994 and had served as its CEO from April 2016 to July 2021.

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be flagbearers at Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Mary Kom and the Captain of the men’s Indian Hockey Team Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020. While Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been announced to be the flagbearer of the closing ceremony. Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

New Governors for 8 states: Check the complete list

President Ram Nath Kovind announced new Governors of 8 new states on July 6. Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka, while the current Governor of Mizoram, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred to Goa. Check the complete list of newly appointed Governors.

Minor radio blackout due to biggest solar flare

Scientists from NASA have reported that the sun erupted one of the largest solar flares since 2017. Solar flares are the largest explosion on the sun that are associated with Solar Magnetic Storms. When an X-class solar flare is ejected in Earth’s direction, it can disrupt the power grids on Earth, endanger satellites and astronauts.

Rajasthan gets fourth Tiger Reserve

Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary has been named the fourth Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. It will connect Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. As per the 2018 Tiger Census, the three other Tiger Reserves in the state are home to 102 big cats. The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary is spread across 1,071 sq km of area.