Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 May 2021

Ajit Singh, RLD Chief passes away at 86

Ajit Singh, the President of Rashtriya Lok Dal and the former Union Minister passed away on May 6, 2021, at the age of 86. Ajit Singh had tested positive for Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment. PM Modi and various other leaders condoled the demise of a renowned leader.

Delhi launched portal for online booking of oxygen

The Delhi Government has launched an online portal for the people who require oxygen for home isolation. They can apply on the government’s portal and their request will be processed. People who require oxygen will need to provide a valid photo ID, COVID positive report, and Aadhaar Card details.

Government says third wave of Coronavirus inevitable

The Government’s Principal Scientific Advisor has warned that the third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable. During a press conference, VijayRaghavan stated that even though there will be the third wave, there is no definite timeline when it will occur. India recorded more than 4 lakh covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Archaeologists discover oldest human burial site in Africa

The oldest human burial site has been discovered in Africa. The burial site also offers insights into the 78,000 years old burial practices. In modern-day Panga ya Saidi, Kenya, a skeleton of about a 3-year-old toddler was excavated by archaeologists.

GDP growth of India goes down to 9.8%

The Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings have revised down the GDP growth forecast of India to 9.8% for 2022. The downfall is because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which can derail the credit conditions and budding economic recovery of India.