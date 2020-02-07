Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 February 2020

Delhi Election 2020: All you need to know

Retired IAS officer Vinod Zutshi has been appointed as a special general observer for the upcoming Delhi Elections 2020 that will take place on February 8, 2020. Zutshi's appointment was made by the Election Commission of India. The Commission had earlier appointed Former IRS officer B Murli Kumar for Delhi Elections 2020 as special expenditure observer. Get all updates here.

RBI Monetary Policy 2019-20: Repo Rate unchanged at 5.15%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the Repo Rate unchanged at 5.15% in its Sixth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement 2019-20. Consequently, the Reverse Repo Rate stands at 4.9 percent; Marginal Standing Facility Rate stands at 5.4 % and Bank Rate at 5.4 percent. RBI Monetary Policy predicts the CPI Inflation at 6.5% for the Q4 of 2019-20.

SC reserves order on referring questions of law to larger bench in review jurisdiction

The Supreme Court recently reserved its order on whether it can refer the questions of law to a larger bench in review jurisdiction. The apex court will pronounce its judgment in this regard on February 10, 2020. The ruling came while the court was hearing review petitions against SC's verdict in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple case.

Coronavirus in India: Global death toll crosses 630

The global death toll crossed 630 due to Coronavirus Outbreak. Of these, China accounts for over 550 deaths alone. On the other hand, all the 645 Indians that were evacuated by Indian Government from Wuhan city of China have tested negative for the coronavirus. These 645 Indians were kept in isolation for examination purpose. In India, 3 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported so far.

PM Modi announces Rs 1500 crore package for Bodo areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced Rs 1500 crore package for Bodo areas of Assam. The announcement came during PM Modi's first visit to Assam after the signing of historic Bodo Peace Accord 2020.