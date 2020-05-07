Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 May 2020

EU forecasts deep and uneven recession in 2020

The European Commission recently released spring economic forecast that projects Europe’s economy to witness a record decline of 7.7 percent this year. The economic projections hint at a "recession of historic proportions" in 2020 as an impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Europe is currently facing worst ever recession since the Great Depression in 1930

Vizag Gas Tragedy: Know all details here

Over seven people died and thousands fell ill after Styrene gas got leaked from Visakhapatnam's LG polymers plant. The Styrene gas has spread in radius of 3 km in around 5 nearby villages. The gas leak occurred in the midnight of May 7, 2020. Get here complete details of what is Styrene gas and how does it affect human body. along with all updates.

Mustafa Al Kadhimi elected as Iraq’s new Prime Minister

Mustafa Al Kadhimi was on May 7, 2020 elected as the new Prime Minister of Iraq after the Iraqi Parliament voted for him. Kadhimi's appointment ends months of political deadlock in the country. He became the first full-time PM of Iraq after the resignation of Adel Abdul Mahdi in November 2019 due to the anti-government protests.

Aarogya Setu IVRS service launched for feature phones & landline

The Aarogya Setu IVRS service was launched recently to help people with landlines and feature phones. The IVRS is a toll-free service that can be used by people across the country by giving a missed call at 1921 number. Once the user gives a missed call, he or she will get a call back from officials asking for their health. The questions will be aligned with the app.

Brown dwarf shows signs of cloud bands

A team of astronomers recently found out that the closest brown dwarf named Luhman 16A shows signs of Jupiter like cloud bands. These cloud bands are similar to those seen on Saturn as well. The astronomers used the polarimetry technology to testify their findings of atmospheric clouds.