Aarogya Setu IVRS service introduced for people with feature phones, landline 

The Union Government has introduced the Aarogya Setu IVRS service to cater to people having feature phones or landline. The service has been made available across the country.

The Aarogya Setu IVRS service is a toll-free service, which can be used by citizens by giving a missed call to 1921. The users will get a call back requesting for inputs regarding their health.

The questions asked on the call will be aligned with the Aarogya Setu App. The citizens will get an SMS indicating their health status based on their responses. They will also get further inputs for their health.

Aarogya Setu IVRS service: All you need to know

• The new Aarogya Setu IVRS service provides a toll-free number -1921. The users can give a missed call on the number using their feature phones or landline.

• The users will then get a call back to inquire about their healths status. The questions asked on the call will be the same as the Aarogya Setu app's self-assessment questions.

• The questions are mainly to find out whether the person has coronavirus symptoms or not. After receiving the input from the user, the answers will be analysed and the users will receive a text message informing them about their health status.

• Based on the provided information, the users will get inputs on the steps they can take to ensure their safety. The users will also receive future updates regarding the Coronavirus and initiatives of the government for the same.

• The inputs provided by the citizens through calls will be made part of the Aarogya Setu database.

• The Aarogya Setu IVRS service has been made available in 11 regional languages, similar to the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

What is Aarogya Setu IVRS service

The Aarogya Setu IVRS service is an Interactive Voice Response System, which has been launched to provide health-related support to even those citizens who do not have a phone that supports the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. The main aim behind the move is to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Aarogya Setu Mobile App

Aarogya Setu Mobile App has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to help people asses themselves the risk of their catching coronavirus.

The app will calculate the risk of the user being exposed to the virus based on their responses and their interaction with others using artificial intelligence, Bluetooth technology and algorithms.

It will also inform the user if he or she has come in contact with any coronavirus positive case, without revealing the identity of the person. The Indian Government has urged all the citizens to download the mobile application.