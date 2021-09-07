Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 September 2021

Cuba vaccinates toddlers, becomes the first country to do so

In a first, Cuba has become the first nation globally to vaccinate toddlers with Coronavirus Vaccine. The children from the age of 2 in the communist nation have been vaccinated with the two homegrown vaccines- Soberana and Abdala-which have not yet received approval from the World Health Organization. The country has started the new school year from September 6.

Michael K Williams, Boardwalk Empire star passed away at 54

Michael K. Williams, who was loved for portraying the character Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire passed away at the age of 54. Williams was also famous for his role ‘Omar Little’ in TV Series ‘The Wire’. He was found dead inside his apartment, however, the police have said that there was no foul play indicated and that the apartment was in order.

Inspiration4: SpaceX’s first all civilian space mission

The first all civilian space mission which will orbit with no astronaut on board, Inspiration4, is all set to be launched. The news was shared by SpaceX that the launch will be on September 15. SpaceX’s space mission will take a group of four private citizens into space for three days. Inspiration4 will orbit the Earth at 575 km.

Indian Biologist wins turtle conservation award

An Indian biologist, Dr. Shailendra Singh, has won the Behler Turtle Conservation Award. He has been honoured for bringing 3 critically endangered species of turtle back from the brink of extinction. The turtles are one of the highly smuggled species in India. Dr. Singh and his team have rescued about 35,000 turtles and have rehabilitated them in the wild.

Former CM of J&K Mehbooba Mufti claims to be under house arrest

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has claimed that she has been put under house arrest. She shared the news via Twitter and mentioned that the situation in Kashmir has been far from normal. Mufti’s controversial tweet has come at a time when security restrictions were reimposed in the valley after the demise of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.