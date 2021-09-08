Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 September 2021

Noida DM becomes first IAS officer to win medal in Paralympic

Suhas LY, DM from Noida, has become the first IAS officer to win a medal in Badminton at the Paralympics Games 2020. Suhas LY made history by winning the silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 category. He has an impairment in one of his ankles. PM Modi, President Ran Nath Kovind and UP CM Adityanath congratulated Suhas on the win.

Masrat Alam is the new Chairman of Hurriyat Conference

Masrat Alam, an incarcerated leader has been elected as the new chairman of the Hurriyat Conference. APHC has been without head since 2020, after Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away last week, had announced his separation from the amalgam. 49-years old Masrat Alam has been elected on a temporary basis until the elections are held.

Governor of Uttarakhand submits resignation

Baby Rani Maurya, Uttarakhand Governor, has submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Reportedly, she is likely to contest the upcoming UP elections in 2021. She was appointed as the 7th governor of Uttarakhand in 2018. Baby Rani Maurya was the only second woman who served as the governor of Uttarakhand, after Margaret Alva.

Taliban’s new cabinet in Afghanistan

Taliban in Afghanistan has announced the formation of the new cabinet after weeks of deliberation. The government which will be led by Mullah Hasan Akhund has an all-male cabinet, 5 of whom have been designated as terrorists by the UN. The new Talibani government is made up of 33 ministers who are drawn entirely from the organisation’s ranks.

Centre allows women to enter NDA

The Government of India has informed Supreme Court that women can now join the National Defence Academy. The latest and progressive decision by the Centre was taken after the three Chiefs gave their approval to the proposal of allowing women to enter NDA. Till now, the National Defence Academy was only reserved for boys.