Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 January 2020

SBI announces new buyer guarantee scheme to revive real estate sector

The SBI, under its new buyer guarantee scheme, will refund the whole of the principal amount to the buyer if the real estate builder fails to deliver the project within the assured deadline. The scheme will cover affordable housing projects up to Rs 2.5 crore.

Lunar eclipse 2020 in India: Date, time, duration and all you need to know!

The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible across India on January 10. The eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm IST. The penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the sun and blocks sunlight from reaching the lunar surface and the moon is covered by the Earth’s outer shadow, the penumbra.

Jio Wi-Fi Calling launch: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Jio has launched VoWiFi, its wi-fi calling service for both audio and video. This will enable all existing Jio users to use the new wi-fi service to make and receive phone calls. The service has been launched in Delhi-NCR and Chennai initially.



Union Budget 2020 to be presented on February 1

The new Budget session of the parliament will begin from January 31. The session will be held in two phases till April 3. This would be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second budget presentation. She will be faced with the tough challenge of reviving India’s growth story and GPD, which is currently the lowest in comparison to the last six years.

Delhi Election 2020: Important dates, schedule and all you need to know!

The Delhi Assembly polls will be conducted on February 8 and the final result will be declared on February 11. The term of the current assembly is scheduled to end on February 22. The elections will see a three-way fight between the BJP, AAP and the Indian National Congress Party. AAP had registered a landslide win in the 2015 Delhi Elections.