Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 November 2021

Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021

Srinagar has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category. The inclusion of Srinagar will be a great opportunity for the city in Jammu & Kashmir to represent its handicrafts on the global stage through the international body. PM Modi also congratulated the people of Jammu & Kashmir on this achievement.

Wang Yaping is the first Chinese woman to walk in space

Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first Chinese woman to walk in space. She achieved the feat during her first extravehicular operation on the Shenzhou-13 mission. Wang Yaping, a 41-years-old, as crewmember of China’s Shenzhou-13 mission moved out of the space station core module called Tianhe.

COVAXIN to be added to UK’s approved list

The United Kingdom has added the indigenously developed COVAXIN to its approved Covid vaccines list. The latest decision will enable passengers who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the country from November 22, 2021. Other than Covaxin, the UK will also add China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to its approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

Shramik Mitra Scheme in Delhi

The Government of Delhi has launched the Shramik Mitra scheme. It aims at ensuring that all construction workers in Delhi are informed and are able to avail benefits of government schemes. As per the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, the scheme will help in spreading awareness of the benefits of several government schemes among workers through Shramik Mitras.

NASA announces mission to study storms, climate change

NASA has selected a new Earth Science mission. It will study the behaviour of tropical storms and thunderstorms, including their effect on the weather and climate change. The mission will be a collection of three SmallSats, flying in tight coordination and will be called Investigation of Convective Updrafts. It is expected to be launched in 2027 as part of NASA’s Earth Venture Programme.