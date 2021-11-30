Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 November 2021

Parag Aggarwal becomes new CEO of Twitter

Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Twitter, announced that he has decided to step down from the position. Parag Agrawal will be the new CEO of Twitter. Agrawal is a Computer Science Graduate from IIT Bombay who will join the league of Indian-Origin Silicon Valley CEOs with Satya Nadela and Sundar Pichai.

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or Award 2021

Men’s Ballon d’Or award 2021 has been won by Lionel Messi for the record 7th time. Alexis Putellas from Spain has won the Ballon d’Or award for women for the first time. The 34-years old Argentinian footballer player Messi has won over another favourite Robert Lewandowski. The award is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football.

Barbados declared Republic after 400 years

Caribbean Nation, Barbados has formed a Republic by ditching Queen Elizabeth of Britain as the Head of the State. With this move, the island nation has severed the last-remaining colonial bonds with Britain. The country has transitioned to the Parliamentary Republic with President as Head of the State.

Advanced Israeli Heron drones received by the Indian Army

Israeli Heron drones have been received by the Indian Army after a delay of a few months because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The new Heron drones from Israel are far more advanced than the Heron drones that the Indian Army already has. They have also been operational in the Ladakh region.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar has taken the charge as the Chief of Naval Staff, he also received Guard of Honour. The Defence Ministry had earlier announced on November 9 that Hari Kumar will be the new Chief of the Indian Navy. He replaced Admiral Karambir Singh who has retired.