Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 01 December 2022 - Gujarat Elections 2022, Retail Digital Rupee

The Union Civil Aviation Minister launched Digi Yatra on December 1, 2022. It is a paperless airport entry facility that is now functional at Indira Gandhi International Airport and two Varanasi and Bangaluru airports. The facility is based on Facial Recognition Technology that aims to achieve the seamless and contactless processing of the passengers at the airport.

Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election began on December 1, 2022, at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. The fate of the major political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters in today’s polls, with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and South Gujarat going up for polling. The polling for the second phase in the state will be held on December 5.

Three Indian-Origin women are among 60 scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians who have been selected as Australia’s Superstars of STEM. It is an initiative that aims to smash society’s gender assumptions about scientists as well as increase the public visibility of females and non-binary people. In 2022, among those recognized as Superstars of STEM include three Indian-Origin women- Neelima Kadiyala, Dr. Ana Baburamani, and Dr. Indrani Mukherjee.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the launch of the retail digital rupee on December 1, 2022, on a pilot basis. The Central Bank of the country has also identified 8 banks for phase-wise participation in this trial. Notably, Digital Currency, or the Rupee is an electronic form of money that can be used in contactless transactions. During the Union Budget 2022, Union Finance Minister announced that the Central Bank will be rolling out its digital currency soon.

India’s agenda for the Group of Twenty (G20) will be inclusive, ambitious, and action-oriented, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India assumes the Presidency of G20, a premier forum for international economic cooperation, starting from December 1, 2022. PM Modi said in a blog post that India will work to promote a universal sense of oneness and its priorities will be shaped not only in consultation with G20 Partners but also with the Global South.