Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 01 September 2022 (Tejas 2.0, 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022, UN Human Right)

Taking the Make in India movement ahead, Central Government approved the development of an indigenous fighter jet in the form of Tejas 2.0. PM Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved Tejas Mark-2 Project on Wednesday. The Committee sanctioned Rs 6500 crore for the design and development of the Tejas Mark-2 fighter jet with prototypes, flight testing and certification.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 from 1st to 30th Sept 2022 as part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan. The Central Theme of Poshan Maah 2022 is “Mahila aur Swasthya” and “Bacha aur Shiksha”. As part of the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, the ministry plans to rope in the Gram Panchayats as Poshan Panchayats with the key focus on Women’s Health and Children’s Education.

United Nations Human Rights Body has released a report alleging abuses carried out by the Chinese Government in Xinjiang Province. The UN report says that “detention of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang constitutes "crimes against humanity". The report comes in the backdrop of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s much-criticized trip to Xinjiang in May.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the 45th AGM announced the company’s plan to build India’s 1st and World’s Largest Carbon Fibre Plant at Hazira, Gujarat. The plant will be developed as part of the company’s Oil to Chemical segment (O2C) in which RIL has committed an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years. The development of India’s First Carbon Plant from the Industry Giant comes as part of their vision for new materials.

After weeks of uncertainty and negotiations, IMF has approved a bailout loan of USD 2.9 billion to Sri Lanka to help revive its ailing economy. As per the statement issued by IMF, the global lender has reached a staff-level agreement with the Sri Lankan authorities to support the country’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement. The key objective of IMF’s Bailout Deal for Sri Lanka is to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.