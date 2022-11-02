Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 02 November 2022 - Mengtian, Blue Tick on Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav became the world’s number-one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times. Suryakumar Yadav has overtaken Pakistan opener Mohammed Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking. Suryakumar Yadav is now at 863 points while Mohammed Rizwan, whose form has dipped a bit now, is at 842 points.

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh takes over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command of the Indian Army, as per the Defence release. Ajai Kumar Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

China launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station. With this, the country accomplished a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in the orbit, as its competition with the United States grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian by the Chinese Space Agency was blasted into space on the afternoon of November 1 from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in the Southern Island Province of Hainan.

The new boss Elon Musk announced that Twitter will charge $8 for its Blue Service, which includes its sought-after verified badge. The latest step is a push to monetize the service and make the social media network less reliant on ads. Elon Musk shared the news on Twitter and stated that the current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.

The prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award was posthumously conferred on the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar by the Chief Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai. The Karnataka Ratna Award ceremony was attended by the family members of Puneeth Rajkumar and the prestigious award was presented to the late actor’s wife Ashwini Revanth.