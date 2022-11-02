ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav becomes world’s No.1 T20I batter, ends Mohammed Rizwan’s reign

Suryakumar Yadav Ranking T20: Suryakumar Yadav on November 2, 2022, became the world’s number one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times.

Suryakumar Yadav has overtaken Pakistan opener Mohammed Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking. Since the beginning of his T20I journey for India, Suryakumar Yadav has quickly established himself as one the best batters in the shortest format of the game. He has scored one century and 11 fifties from 37 appearances for his country.

🔹 Suryakumar Yadav gains top spot

🔹 Wanindu Hasaranga climbs up

🔹 Big rewards for Glenn Phillips



Some big movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings



1. Suryakumar Yadav is now at 863 points while Mohammed Rizwan, whose form has dipped a bit now, is at 842 points. Devon Conway is the third on the list with 792 points.

2. Suryakumar Yadav, who debuted for India in T20Is in March 2021 is now in a rich vein of form.

3. Yadav scored a 51 not out off 25 balls against the Netherlands in Sydney and a fighting 68 off 40 balls against South Africa in Perth, Australia.

4. Notably, the batter is only the second Indian to reach No.1 in T20 cricket after Virat Kohli, who has spent 1,013 days at the top in different periods from September 2014 to December 2017.

5. Suryakumar Yadav’s 863 points is also the second-best by an Indian, the highest being Kohli’s tally of 897 in September 2014.

ICC T20I Rankings

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand has moved up five slots to reach a career-best seventh position after the scores of 104 against Sri Lanka and 62 against England.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, after scoring 109 against Bangladesh has moved up 17 slots to a career-best eight position.

In the T20I bowler rankings, Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga have occupied the top two spots.

Former Skipper Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli’s successful return to the runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup has fetched him another world record as he became the top scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup history, overtaking Mahela Jayawardena

Kohli achieved the feat during India’s Group 2 match against Bangladesh in Australia. When Virat hit his 16th run en route to his unbeaten half-century, he successfully went past the former Captain of Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene’s 1016 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups (1065), IPL (6624), and T20Is (3932).

