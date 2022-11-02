Karnataka Ratna Award: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with award posthumously

Karnataka Ratna Award 2022: The prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award was posthumously conferred on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar by the Chief Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai at a function on November 1, 2022.

Karnataka Ratna Award ceremony was attended by the family members of Puneeth Rajkumar and the prestigious award was presented to the late actor’s wife Ashwini Revanth. Actors Jr NTR and Rajnikanth were also among those present. The Chief Minister of Karnataka had announced earlier that the state government has decided to present the Karnataka Ratna Award to Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1.

Karnataka's highest civilian award #KarnatakaRatna conferred posthumously on actor Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on the occasion of the Karnataka State Formation Day. Actors @rajinikanth and @tarak9999 attended the ceremony held in Bengaluru today. pic.twitter.com/e0SM4fCvFU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 1, 2022

Puneet Rajkumar awarded Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously

The Chief Minister of Karnataka while announcing the decision of the award being conferred to Puneeth Rajkumar had also informed that a committee would be formed to make the preparations for the award presentation ceremony.

He added that the members of the actor’s family will also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner.

Karnataka Chief Minister pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai also paid rich tributes to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary. The Chief Minister said that his death has left a deep void in Kannada cinema. A multi-faceted personality, he was a wonderful actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer.

Karnataka Ratna Award: Key Points

1. Karnataka Ratna Award, the highest civilian award of the state, has been conferred only nine times earlier.

2. Later Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava.

3. Karnataka Ratna Award was last awarded to Dr. Virendra Heggade in 2009 for his social service.

4. Apart from Heggade, Puneeth’s father Dr. Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the state’s highest civilian award in 1992 for his work in the entertainment industry.

Background

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Puneeth Rajkumar, colloquially known as Appu, was an actor, television presenter, producer, and playback singer.

PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister declares Mangarh Dham as National Monument