Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 4 October 2022 (Nobel Prize 2022, North Korea, Election Commission of India)

The Royal Swedish Academy has decided to honour Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger with Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics. They’ll be awarded the prize for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row in Swachh Survekshan Awards. Surat and Navi Mumbai ranked second and third respectively, in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan. It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January 2022. It is also the first time, North Korea has flown a missile over Japan since 2017. In January 2022, North Korea fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile which was capable of reaching the US territory of Guam.

Indian navy signed an agreement with the Royal New Zealand navy on White Shipping Information Exchange. The agreement was signed between R Hari Kumar, Navy Chief Admiral, and Rear Admiral David Proctor, Chief of the New Zealand Navy.

Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi has been named the “National Icon” of the election commission of India. At an event organized on October 4, 2022, the award-winning actor was made a “national icon” on the basis of his association with ECI in creating awareness among voters.