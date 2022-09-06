Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 06 September 2022 (India’s first Bio-Village, National Games 2022, Govt to rename Rajpath)

Bharat Biotech has received emergency use authorization for India’s 1st needle-free intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. DCGI granting approval for the first intranasal vaccine comes as a major milestone in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, DCGI has approved the intranasal vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

Tripura Government has set up India’s 1st Bio-Village at Daspara village of the state. The concept of Bio Village 2.0 developed has been recognized as one of the best practices to attain sustainable development goals. The bio-villages have been set up in Tripura by the Directorate of Bio-Technology under the Science and Technology department.

Union Home Minister Amit Shan unveiled the Mascot and Anthem for the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As per the details shared, the National Games Mascot is named ‘Savaj’ which means cub in Gujarati. Along similar lines, the Anthem centred around the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ was also launched on Sunday. The sporting event is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 12, 2022.

Central Government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path ahead of its opening after redevelopment as part of Central Vista Avenue. After being under redevelopment for nearly 20 months, Central Vista Avenue is all set to be opened on 8th Sept 2022. The avenue is part of the larger Central Vista Project, which also includes a new Parliament building.

On Monday - 5th Sept, Liz Truss was elected as the new Prime Minister of Britain after defeating Rishi Sunak. Truss succeeds ousted Boris Johnson and will take over as the 3rd female PM of the UK. The victory for Liz Truss came after a tough race to the PM’s seat amid a leadership crisis in the Conservative Tory Party in Britain following the sacking of Boris Johnson over the party gate scandal.