Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 08 June 2022

Al Qaeda has issued a threat letter to India, warning of suicide attacks in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat to fight for the dignity of the Prophet. The concerned agencies in the states have also been informed about the letter and have been asked to stay on high alert.

The legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of International Cricketer on June 8. The latest decision has brought down the curtain on the glittering career of Mithali Raj since she made her debut for India in 1999. Mithali Raj has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS, and 89 T20Is for India in her 19-year career.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in R2- women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Cup 2022 on June 7, 2022. The 20-year-old clinched the gold medal with a record score of 250.6, breaking her own world record of 249.6.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has said in a circular that all hyper-sensitive airports in India will have to install a perimeter intrusion detection system by December 2023. Know more about the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System and how the system will help in the safety and security of the airports.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. The MPC has retained India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 at 7.2 percent, with risks evenly balanced. India's GDP growth has been estimated at 8.7 percent 2021-22, as per provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office on May 31st. India's real GDP in 2021-22 has exceeded the pre-pandemic level that is FY 2019-20, as per RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.